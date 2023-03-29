Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 600 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

