Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 310 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Primerica by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primerica Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.52. 55,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,587. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.