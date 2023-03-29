Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 4,831.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.75. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $340,899.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,654.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,437 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,286 over the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

