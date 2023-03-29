Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 166,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,839. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.