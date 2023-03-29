Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.06. The company had a trading volume of 654,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,552. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.78.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.