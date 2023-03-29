Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Viking Therapeutics worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 9,731,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,250. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.