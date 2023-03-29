Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,525. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $607.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.50.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.