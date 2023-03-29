Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. 154,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,975. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.