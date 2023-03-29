Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,861 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 2,548,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,677. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

