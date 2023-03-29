Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

