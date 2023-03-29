Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Quantum Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 104,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.43.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum
About Quantum
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum (QMCO)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.