Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 104,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

About Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 352,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quantum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

