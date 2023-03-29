Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Lessened by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 4.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Shares of PWR traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.29. 216,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,761. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $146.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.