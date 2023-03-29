Qomolangma Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 29th (NASDAQ:QOMOU)

Qomolangma Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:QOMOU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 29th. Qomolangma Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Qomolangma Acquisition Price Performance
Qomolangma Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Qomolangma Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qomolangma Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
About Qomolangma Acquisition
Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in Asian markets.
