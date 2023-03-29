QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $781,373.11

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $781,373.11 and $434,015.53 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.21261565 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $327,013.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

