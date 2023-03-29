QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $315,464.65

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $800,669.87 and approximately $315,464.65 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.21355931 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $303,286.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

