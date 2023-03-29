QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 392.1% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 392.1% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QBE Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.
QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.