QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 392.1% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 392.1% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QBE Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.1963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

