Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Up 1.4%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

