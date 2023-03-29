Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

PIM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 21,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

