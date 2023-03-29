Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
PIM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 21,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $3.61.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
