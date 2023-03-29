Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 527.0 days.

Pushpay Stock Performance

Pushpay stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Pushpay has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

