Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Increased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, reaching $286.90. 139,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

