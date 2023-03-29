Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PVCT remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. 180,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,075. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
