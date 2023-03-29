Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PVCT remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. 180,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,075. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

