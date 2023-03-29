ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Down to $28.50

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $27.78. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 1,332,650 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

