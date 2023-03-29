ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $17.44. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 1,288,985 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 641.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

