Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$688.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.42 million. Progress Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.88-$0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Progress Software Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 412,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,130. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

