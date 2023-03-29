Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

CTVA traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 954,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.