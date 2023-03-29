Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 152,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 18,225,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,284,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $227.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

