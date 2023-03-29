Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.35. 1,255,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,906. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

