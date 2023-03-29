Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,913 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 95,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 103,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

