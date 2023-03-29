Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $148.98. 420,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

