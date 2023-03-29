Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,393. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.