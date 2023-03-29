Preferred Bank (PFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. 17,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank



Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

