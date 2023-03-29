Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 33,244 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,244 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 0.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20,758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 128,077 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

