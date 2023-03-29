Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

