Prairiewood Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up 2.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

