Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $14.92 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 11.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,963 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,878,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,323,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

