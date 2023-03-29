PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Up 208.1% in March

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of PowerBand Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get PowerBand Solutions alerts:

PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PWWBF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. PowerBand Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.57.

About PowerBand Solutions

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

