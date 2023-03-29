PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 1,071,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,062.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of PostNL from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get PostNL alerts:

PostNL Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNTFF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.