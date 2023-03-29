Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of PSTVY stock remained flat at $12.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $17.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

See Also

