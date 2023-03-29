Polymesh (POLYX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.36 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $84.36 million and $5.37 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 738,629,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 738,412,308.821127 with 605,827,169.073201 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.15581109 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $7,555,079.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

