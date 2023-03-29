Polymath Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $158.56 million and $395,460.50 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16952515 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $234,756.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

