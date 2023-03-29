Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Volume Tops $364,387.15

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $161.44 million and $364,387.15 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00320559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16952515 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $234,756.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

