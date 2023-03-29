Polygon Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Polygon has a total market cap of $10.30 billion and $397.02 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,080,469,069 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

