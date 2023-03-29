PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 15,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 47,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 55.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

