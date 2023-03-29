PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 15,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 47,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.
PolarityTE Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PolarityTE
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolarityTE (PTE)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.