PLATINCOIN (PLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $557,547.46

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $557,547.46 and $14,978.77 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 731,333,319 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 731,318,033.42702 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.10873664 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,170.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

