Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PXD traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.68. 622,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

