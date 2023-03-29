Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,741 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.85. 518,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

