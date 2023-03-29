Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average of $229.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

