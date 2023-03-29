Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,714,407.84 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. 10,397,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,699. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.