Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 3.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. 89,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,319. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

