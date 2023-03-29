PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,425. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

